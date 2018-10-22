Hartlepool students return from African adventure with new outlook on life

Fifteen students from Hartlepool’s Dyke House Academy have returned from a trip of a lifetime to Africa with a new outlook on life.
The teenagers experienced an eye opening 17-day trip to Tanzania where they helped to get a new school up and running, went on safari and went snorkelling.
The expedition, organised by World Challenge, was the result of almost two years of fundraising by the Year 11 students.
They worked for a week in a small village called Msosa helping a new community have a new school.
As well as decorating the classroom and the toilets, the students’ money helped to pay for a new roof.
The students also spent time teaching children in classrooms they helped to build.
They got to see how the African children lived in sandstone accommodation, with metal roofs.
Sarah Martin, 15, said: “The whole trip was an eye opener. It made me appreciate how lucky I am to have the education I have, as much as I moan about it. We live like royalty compared to the children there.”
Alex Forsyth, Dyke House’s assistant principle, said: “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for students, it gave them independence and a true cultural experience.”
The students slept in tents, a hostel, and a beach hut.