Hartlepool United mascot H'Angus demonstrates his dance moves on The One Show

Hartlepool United's monkey mascot showed his dance moves on national TV as part of an initiative to inspire children to get active.

H'Angus was featured on The One Show on BBC One with a number of other club mascots from all over the country to promote Super Movers.

The project is a partnership between the Premier League and BBC which uses football and television stars are brought together in fun song and dance routines for use by teachers in the classroom.

On the show, H'Angus and the other mascots took part in The Super Movers Mascot Mashup which saw them all dancing together and some, including H'Angus, having their own individual moment in the spotlight.

H'Angus said: "We rehearsed the dance routine for a couple of hours, it was lots of fun. They wanted a couple of mascots to do a bit of freestyling so obviously I volunteered.

"I was going to do ‘the worm’ but Bertie from Burnley beat me to it!"

H'Angus (far right) with other football club mascots outside the BBC's London studios.

He got to meet presenters, Easington-born Matt Baker, and Alex Jones, as well as AJ and Karen from Strictly Come Dancing.

H'Angus added: "I wasn't allowed to take her home unfortunately but I think she took a shine to me too!

"The show started, the stage was set; 'Don't mess this up, H'Angus'

"I did it. We did it. We were outstanding!"

The Super Movers routines focus on literacy and numeracy. Active children are shown do better and get more from their school day.

Staff from Hartleool United Community Sports Foundation have been promoting the scheme with H’Angus in primary schools across the town.