Hartlepool United youngster Joshua Scott is among school's GCSE success stories

An up and coming Hartlepool footballer is one of the success stories as a high-flying independent school celebrated its GCSE results.

Joshua Scott, who plays for Hartlepool United Academy, was a pupil at Red House School in Norton.

Hartlepool United Academy prospect Joshua Scott has been awarded a two-year scholarship to study maths and a BTEC in sport at East Durham College.

Today, he found that has achieved nine GCSEs, with six of them at grades 7-9 (previously grades A*/A).

That was enough to secure a two-year scholarship to study maths and a BTEC in sport at East Durham College.

And it's been a good week for the 16-year-old, who said: "I am so pleased with my results. It's been hard work to juggle my sporting commitments as well as revising, and Red House has been so supportive."

Joshua is a keen sportsman, and has competed at a national level in swimming and cross country.

The class of 2018 have achieved Red House School's best GCSE results in a decade.

In 2016 he won two swimming golds - for the 50-metre back crawl, which he broke the record for, and 50-metre front crawl, and he also broke a 1,500-metre record in athletics.

At Red House, his schoolmates achieved an outstanding 99.5 per cent pass rate at grades 4-9 (previously A*-C), which is the best results ithas obtained in over a decade.

More than a third of the results were grades 8-9 (previously A*), with 64 per cent receiving grades 7-9 (previously A*-A), which was up from 42 per cent from last year.

Headmaster Ken James said he was incredibly proud of all the pupils and was delighted with the ‘added value' that has been achieved.

Romilly Swingler and Alice Butterfield, both from Hartlepool, were stalwarts of musical theatre productions during their time at Red House.

"I am thrilled with the achievement of our pupils. They have worked exceptionally hard and have achieved grades which reflect their commitment and the excellent work of my colleagues.

"Not only are the results some of the best Red House has ever achieved, but we have exceeded the grades predicated by the University of Durham by more than one grade - fantastic added value."

Mr James went on to say how delighted he was that the children had achieved such remarkable results while fully participating in the life of the busy school.

He added: "We encourage children to develop their interests and talents. For example, Romilly Swingler and Alice Butterfield, both from Hartlepool, were stalwarts of musical theatre productions at Red House during their time here.

"For over 88 years, Red House School has maintained its reputation for providing unrivalled pastoral care and academic excellence.

"We are extremely proud that we are a small school with a unique family atmosphere, which develops a love of learning amongst our pupils."

The school is also holding an open morning on Saturday September 29, from 10am-1pm, for prospective families to meet staff and pupils and experience life at Red House.