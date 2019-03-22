How these students helped to spread the Fairtrade message

Globally-conscious students helped to spread the benefits of Fairtrade products to fellow pupils and staff in a recent event.

The students at Wellfield Community School, in Wingate, spearheaded a number of activities to raise awareness of the Fairtrade movement.

They led assemblies in front of the whole school during the recent Fairtrade Fortnight.

They also got busy making cakes using ethically sourced ingredients for a students versus staff bake off.

Staff also got involved competing in a quiz and Faitrade tea with luxury hamper prizes awarded.

Teacher Antony Pearson said: “There was a number of activities run by our Year 7 and Year 8 more able and talented students.

“The bake off was really successful and raised about £85.

“It was all about raising awareness of the benefits that Fairtrade gives to producers in Low-Income Developing Countries.

“The Fairtrade premiums transforms people’s lives.”

Wellfield is an official Fairtrade school and has recently been awarded two awards from the Fairtrade Foundation for their efforts.

First, they received the Fair Aware Award which involved finding out what Faitrade products the school already uses and what other students know about the initiative.

The school then progressed to the Fair Active Award which is given to schools that set up their own Fairtrade groups, hold an assembly, hold an event and take on a recognised Fairtrade challenge.