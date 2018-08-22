How to survive GCSE results day

Tomorrow is set to be an emotional and anxious day for teenagers and their parents.

GCSE results will be handed out at schools across the country, and students will be set to decide on their all-important next steps. It's been months since you sat the exams, and the worry may start to creep in.

There are plenty of options available to you, whatever your results.

Here is some advice on how best to plan your day

Before you get your results

The summer holidays may have led to some late nights - so it could be a good idea to try and get to bed at a decent time if you can.

To help you in the morning, you could plan what you're going to wear the night before and make sure you get a good breakfast.

To avoid any additional stress in the morning, plan who you're travelling to school with and how you're going to get there. Leaving things to chance can cause extra anxiety.

Decide if you would like someone with you when you open the envelope. You may want to process your results on your own before you share them with others - but the choice is yours.

How to understand your results

Once you have your grades in front of you, you can start to make some decisions about what to do next.

You may get a pleasant surprise, some disappointment or something drastically different to what you expected. The most important thing is not to panic, and try and understand what your grades mean for your next steps.

Whatever your next step may be, you should have an idea of the grades you needed for college, sixth form, an apprenticeship or whatever you're doing next. If you've met these requirements, it's time to celebrate. You've got onto the course you wanted!

If your grades don't hit the requirements try not to panic - teachers, careers advisers and course leaders can talk to you about this, and help you with a new plan if it's needed,

Remember, if you don’t pass English or maths GCSEs, you will have a chance to retake them regardless of what you're going to do next.

Your further education provider will help you to pass as part of your next qualification, so don’t worry, you’ll get there!

After your results

Whatever the results are you can breathe and relax - it's over.

Regardless of your grades, make sure you take a little time to celebrate your success. GCSEs are a difficult and stressful time - but you got through them and you should feel proud of yourself for that.

Enjoy the sense of achievement and remember, there is life after GCSEs.

Turn your mind to the coming weeks and what you need to do before starting the next stage of your life, whether it's an appointment at your college or sixth form or preparing for the start of an apprenticeship.

Embrace the time of new beginnings and the results you worked for. Now make those results work for you.

*Thanks to Future Mag for sharing their tips with us.