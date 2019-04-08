‘I wish every town in the country did like this’: What education expert said about Hartlepool school

A senior education advisor praised the work of a Hartlepool special school for its success in introducing its students to the world of work.

Professor Sir John Holman was extremely impressed by the commitment of Catcote Academy in providing careers guidance and work experience opportunities which have been adopted by schools nationwide.

Professor Sir John Holman with Catcote Futures students Carl Rowbotham, (left) and Helen Morrtimer (right).

Sir John, who advises the Government, and created eight career guidance benchmarks called the Gatsby Benchmarks, visited Catcote Futures in Warren Road, which supports students aged 19 and above, and also the Catcote Metro store in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Sir John said: “I wanted to see how a special school would use the career guidance benchmarks which I designed mostly with mainstream schools in mind.

“They are getting their young people into a work placement which is a very important part of career education as it gives youngsters first-hand experience of what a workplace is like.

“The thing that I’m taking away is that the attitude here is look at what the young person can do, not what they can’t.

“I think it’s a fantastic job that Catcote are doing for the people of Hartlepool.

“I wish that this kind of service and support was available in every town in the country.”

Sir John’s benchmarks include a stable careers programme, work experience and addressing the needs of each pupil.

A total of 38 Catcote Academy students get valuable work experience every week by working in Catcote Metro and The Vestry Cafe in Hartlepool Art Gallery.

They include a number on local authority bursaries meaning they get paid for their work.

Sir John spoke to job coaches who support students in the Metro store and also heard from shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft on how they have supported the school.

Catcote Academy headteacher Alan Chapman said Sir John approached them and the were happy to accommodate him.

Mr Chapman said: “We were happy to demonstrate and hopefully show John just exactly what are doing.

“We are close to meeting all of the benchmarks and are making great strides.”