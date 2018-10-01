Job and training opportunities set to be outlined at careers fair in Hartlepool

Hartlepool youngsters and adults wanting to train for or find a job are invited to make a date for a careers fair in the town.

The fair has been organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Education Team and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Saturday, October 6, from 11am to 2pm on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

Mark Rycraft

Organisers say there’s no need to book – just drop in.

The event is open to the town’s Year 11 students – all of whom have received a direct invitation via their school - as well as to people of any age who are not in education, employment or training.

Council chiefs say parents and carers are also very welcome to come along.

There are more than 35 employers, colleges and training providers taking part including NETA, the Army Reserve, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Clipper, Job Centre Plus and Middlesbrough College.

There will also be a chance for people to enter a free prize draw to win £100 of shopping vouchers.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, chair of the council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “If you are leaving school next year or if you are not currently in education, employment or training, this very popular annual event will help you explore some of the options available to you.

“It’s a great opportunity to chat with potential employers and further education and training providers and could pave the way to a lifetime’s career, so I hope as many people as possible will take the time to drop in and see what’s on offer.”

Mark Rycraft, Centre Manager, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting this event for the third year in a row. We’re expecting hundreds of people to attend to take advantage of the skills, training and jobs on offer.”

For more information about the event visit www.shoppinginhartlepool.co.uk or call Anthony Lowe at the council on (01429) 284042.