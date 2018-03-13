Jobs look set to go in colleges shake-up

College bosses have announced 25 jobs are at risk as part of a reorganisation.

Sunderland College, which also runs Hartlepool Sixth Form College, has confirmed it will 'streamline' its management structures, affecting staff at both sites.

The shake-up could also affect staff at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

It says the reorganisation aims to strengthen the college's position and respond to government funding reductions.

Bosses say this will result in further improvements to public money spending and a minimal number of redundancies, less than 3.5% of the total workforce.

Ellen Thinnesen, principal and chief executive of Sunderland College, said: “As always, the future success of our students is at the heart of what we do.

"Therefore, whilst we are intending to reduce management costs in some areas, we are also looking at reorganising and investing in other areas to further improve our support services for students, learning technology and teaching strategies.

Ellen Thinnesen, principal and chief executive of Sunderland College, says the changes will help ensure the college is in a strong financial position moving forward.

“We value our talented workforce, however, it is inevitable that we have to make some staffing efficiencies alongside this improvement plan.

"Our business, like any other, needs to change with the environment in which it operates.

"We are a progressive forward-thinking college and need an organisational structure to represent this.

“It is with regret that we will lose some of our colleagues inside this process, but as we continue to be faced with challenges such as government funding cuts, we must look at how we can operate in more effective and efficient ways.

“By taking these measures the college will be in a strong financial position from which to grow in the future.”

The college, which currently employs approximately 720 staff, has now entered into a consultation period for the reorganisation, which officially began today.

It has also consulted with trade unions to support the process moving forward.

All staff affected have been informed and a new staffing structure will come into effect from September 1.