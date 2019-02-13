Little stars at Rossmere Primary School in Hartlepool wear hearts on sleeves for mental health week

Children at Rossmere Primary School in Hartlepool helped boost their mental health and raise awareness of the issue.

Pupils and staff supported the national Children’s Mental Health Week by writing individual messages on little stars and hearts and hanging them on a tree for all to read.

Rossmere Primary School whising tree mental health week messages.

Throughout the week, the school also held activities and assemblies in support of the annual campaign ran by children’s charity Place2Be.

The theme for this year was ‘Healthy: Inside and Out’ and focussed on encouraging children to look after their bodies and minds.

Jo McGary, Rossmere’s forest school manager, made 150 heart and star tags to hang on the tree out of wooden pallets.

Children paid £1 for each one with the money going to Place2Be.

Rossmere Primary School whising tree mental health week messages.

They were sold throughout the week before the school came together on Friday to hang them all on the tree.

Ms McGary said: “We had some lovely messages especially from the older children who realised what it was all about.

“Children’s mental health is a big issue at the moment that sometimes goes under the radar.

“It is good for them to know they can talk about it if they have got any worries or problems.”

Rossmere Primary School whising tree mental health week messages. Ashton Neil, 10

The school was happy to support the event as a member of staff Lynne Bailey also works for Place2Be.