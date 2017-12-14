New Hartlepool primary school league tables published: How do they rank?

New tables showing the number of primary school pupils in Hartlepool reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths have been published today.

The table lists school names in bold in alphabetical order followed by:

a) The number of pupils on roll eligible for assessment in National Curriculum Key Stage 2 tests this year.

b) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading.

c) Average progress score in reading.

d) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in writing (this is assessed by teachers).

e) Average progress score in writing.

f) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths.

g) Average progress score in maths.

h) The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

i) The school's ranking, based on the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Barnard Grove Primary School: 49 59% -0.2 76% 2.6 71% 1.1 51% 24

Brougham Primary School: 38 79% 1.6 87% 1.6 79% 0.4 71% 12

Clavering Primary School: 52 87% 2.3 96% 0.5 92% 2.2 83% 4

Eldon Grove Academy: 60 57% -4.1 85% 1.1 78% -1.3 52% 23

Eskdale Academy: 22 86% 3.0 86% 0.9 95% 6.4 86% 3

Fens Primary School: 58 71% -1.0 88% 1.0 78% -0.1 66% 17

Golden Flatts Primary School: 21 43% -5.9 81% 1.3 71% -1.0 43% 28

Grange Primary School: 53 51% -0.2 68% 3.4 64% 1.7 47% 26

Greatham CofE Primary School: 13 100% 4.3 100% 1.8 100% 5.5 100% 1

Hart Primary School: 12 83% 2.2 92% 3.7 75% 2.4 75% 9

Holy Trinity Church of England (Aided) Primary School: 29 97% 3.8 93% 2.6 90% 5.1 90% 2

Jesmond Gardens Community Primary School: 44 80% 0.4 80% 1.5 91% 2.4 68% 15

Kingsley Primary School: 59 88% 0.0 86% 1.0 88% 1.4 80% 6

Lynnfield Primary School: 46 74% 0.8 76% 1.6 83% 1.2 70% 14

Rift House Primary School: 30 63% -1.0 77% 1.2 93% 2.8 60% 19

Rossmere Primary School: 40 68% -1.8 73% -0.2 93% 0.7 58% 21

Sacred Heart RC Primary School: 60 80% 0.3 83% 0.4 82% -0.1 70% 13

St Aidan's CofE Memorial Primary School: 47 62% -0.9 83% 1.7 70% -0.7 47% 27

St Bega's RC Primary School: 20 70% 0.5 60% -2.3 55% -3.4 40% 29

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School: 28 86% 1.8 93% 4.5 86% 2.6 79% 8

St Helen's Primary School: 41 54% -2.5 71% -0.3 66% -1.9 49% 25

St John Vianney RC Primary School: 30 77% 5.6 90% 5.9 97% 8.0 73% 10

St Joseph's RC Primary School: 22 91% 3.9 86% 3.5 77% 2.5 68% 16

St Peter's Elwick Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School: 15 73% 0.9 87% 2.4 80% 3.9 73% 11

St Teresa's RC Primary School: 45 71% -1.2 76% -1.4 80% -1.9 58% 20

Stranton Primary School: 47 66% -0.5 83% 2.9 91% 2.0 66% 18

Throston Primary School: 55 85% 0.3 85% 0.9 89% -0.1 82% 5

Ward Jackson Primary School: 14 50% -3.3 50% -2.8 57% -1.6 36% 30

West Park Primary School: 40 85% 0.6 93% 1.4 90% 0.3 80% 7

West View Primary School: 49 69% -2.2 71% -1.2 69% -2.1 55% 22