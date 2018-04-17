New principal appointed at Manor Community Academy

Manor Community Academy has appointed a new principal.

The school, based on Owton Manor Lane in Hartlepool has announced today that Lee Kirtley has taken up the key post at the school.

In a message to parents on the school's website, Mr Kirtley said he was 'incredibly proud' to be given the role and wants every member of the academy to be successful.

The statement read: "I am incredibly proud to be the principal of Manor Community Academy, part of Northern Education Trust.

"Our vision is simple.

"We constantly focus on standards as we understand outcomes are paramount.

"Our decision making is driven entirely by what is best for children.

"By doing this we enhance the life chances of the children in our care and contribute to the regeneration of our communities.

"As principal I want every member of the academy to be successful and have very high expectations of staff and students.

"At Manor, the expectation is that all lessons are well planned, delivered with enthusiasm and lead to all students making excellent progress.

"This is only possible when all students take responsibility for their own behaviour and learning.

"As principal (and a parent) I will not tolerate any student conducting themselves in a way that harms the learning or safety of other students.

"All students have access to a range of support (e.g. academic intervention, support with attendance/organisation, emotional support, additional support for SEND students etc).

"We believe every student can be successful and endeavour to remove any barriers in their way."