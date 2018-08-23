Peterlee school celebrates improved GCSE results

A Peterlee school has improved on its previous results as students picked up their GCSE grades this morning.

St Bede's Catholic Comprehensive School has improved on last year's results with 72% of year 11 students achieving five GCSEs at Grade 4+ - the equivalent of a grade C and better under the old grading system.

Twins Ben and Reece Tilley celebrate their GCSE results.

While half of the students achieved a grade 5 or more in either English or maths - an increase of 10% on last year.

The school, in Westway, Peterlee, says that despite the challenges caused by the changes to the examination system, many of the year 11 students have achieved at least one 9 grade.

Grace Hunt, who gained only grade 8 or above in all of her GCSE results, said: "I didn’t expect it at all! I’m both amazed and happy.

"These grades now allow me to go onto study Maths, Physics and Graphics at A Level.”

Jonny Keenan and Taj Jawanda

A number of students picked up five grade 9s including student Olivia Fishwick who was celebrating with her sister, Isobel, who is also happy with her results.

Brendan Tapping, executive headteacher, said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our students.

"We are a truly inclusive school that supports, nurtures, encourages and celebrates every single student.

"The dedication from the students and unwavering belief from staff of their potential, is the perfect recipe for success.

Grace Hunt celebrates her GCSE results

"Add to this the strong partnership with our parents; from attendance at revision events to making sure their children have the right working environment at home, and we have the right atmosphere for our students to achieve to the best of their abilities.

"We are very proud of them all.”

Georgia Scobell, Ewan Archer and Abbie Robinson