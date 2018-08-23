Picture special: Teenagers celebrate GCSE results in Hartlepool and Durham

Thousands of teenagers across the country have been collecting their GCSE results today.

The hard work has paid off for so many of you across Hartlepool and Durham - and we were there to help you celebrate.

We met dozens of you out and about at our region’s schools this morning, and we’ve been capturing the action on camera as you open your grades, plan your next steps and congratulating your friends.

Read more: Key stats as GCSE pass rates rise following grading shake-up

Whatever your results, you worked hard and you should be proud of your achievements.

Flick through our picture gallery above to see if you can spot anyone you recognise on this special day.

See our stories below for more information on GCSE results day in Hartlepool and Durham:

Results from English Martyrs

Results from High Tunstall

Results from The Academy at Shotton Hall

Results from St Hild’s

Results from Wellfield School

Results from St Bede’s