School celebrates 'brilliant personal and academic achievements'

Students and staff at Dene Community School are celebrating a successful year of GCSE results.

The school says 2018 marks another year of 'brilliant personal and academic achievements'.

Students at Dene Community School open up their results

Despite an increased level of challenge across all GCSE subjects this year, students have excelled in art, photography, PE and science.

David Nelson, headteacher at the school, said: "I am incredibly proud of all of our students at Dene.

"These results demonstrate that the school is providing high-quality education to students and, more importantly, that students feel challenged and supported to achieve their full potential.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the staff at Dene for their dedication and the continued support that they provide for our students."

Picking up their GCSE results

• Molly Lee achieved one grade 9 in Art and four grade 8s in English Language, English Literature, Chemistry and History.

• Billy- Jo Richardson achieved a Distinction * in Physical Education and three grade 8s in English Literature, Biology and History. She also achieved four grade 7s in Chemistry, Physics, French and Computing.

• Adam Bell achieved three grade 8s in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and two grade 7s in Biology and Geography.

Picking up their results

• Rachel Malcolm achieved one grade 9 in Art, a Distinction* in Design Technology and four grade 7s in English Language, Biology, Physics and Geography.

• Lucy Harris achieved a grade 8 in Mathematics and four grade 7s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Geography.

• Rosie Shillaw- Robinson achieved a grade 9 in Photography, a grade 8 in Art and a Grade A in Media Studies.

• Keinan Wright achieved a grade 8 in English Language and two grade 7s in Art and Geography.

• Nathan Wales achieved a prestigious grade 9 in Photography and a grade 7 in English Language.

• Abbi Tuck achieved a prestigious grade 9 in Art and a grade 7 in English Language.

• Zhi Guo achieved a prestigious grade 9 in Photography and a grade 7 in Chemistry.