School gets £1,500 benefit of Tomlinson Hall award win

A business showed its community spirit by donating money won through an award to a local school.

SME Company of the Year award winner, Tomlinson Hall, presented its £1,500 automotive award donation to a nearby Billingham school to support STEM initiatives.

Jamie Ollivere, managing director at RTC North, who sponsored the SME award, presented the cheque at the school’s assembly to Edwin Squire, headteacher of Billingham South Community Primary School, alongside Paul Butler, chief executive at the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) and Colin Simpson, business development director at Tomlinson Hall.

Mr Ollivere said: “There are hundreds of exciting careers for young people who have an interest in STEM subjects and they can find them here, often on their doorstep, working for companies like Tomlinson Hall.

“I’d like to congratulate them on their award and commend them for their donation to the pupils of Billingham South Community Primary School.”

Mr Squire said: “We are so delighted that our partnership with Tomlinson Hall brings such benefits for our pupils. The children always know a nice gift is coming when they see Colin in assembly.

“It is wonderful that the North East Automotive Alliance has recognised the great work of Colin and his team and that the school have been able to benefit too. I hope that this also fires their interest in STEM subjects and in finding a career in key local industries later in life.

“Our science co-ordinator, Mrs Khan, is keen to spend the money on projects which continue to advance the children’s skills in science.”

The evening celebration, which took place at the Roker Hotel and donated £14,000 to the region’s future talent, welcomed industrialists from some of the region’s major automotive companies, including Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK), Calsonic Kansei, Unipres (UK), Komatsu UK, Adient Seating UK and Lear Corporation, to recognise some of the brightest youngsters and outstanding achievements of companies in the North East of England.

Paul Butler, chief executive of the NEAA, said of the awards: “I am delighted that thanks to the support of our sponsors we have been able to award £14,000 in support of future talent and STEM projects.

“The donation to Billingham South Community Primary School on behalf of Tomlinson Hall is fantastic in terms of engaging with local schools around STEM activity and promoting our sector to the younger generation.”

Tomlinson Hall, a leading pump distributor and manufacturer, has celebrated a record 12 months of growth.

An increase in sales of almost half a million, a new partnership with a global brand leader and an increase in market share, driven by an uplift in export activity, has seen the company catapult itself into position as the brand to be challenged in its sector.

This all comes at a time when 2019 marks 100 years in business for the family-run company.

Colin Simpson, business development director at Tomlinson Hall, who received the award on the evening, said: “Achieving the award from the NEAA was a fantastic achievement for Tomlinson Hall and being able to give back to our local community through the award donation made by RTC is great.

“We have been supporting Billingham South Community Primary School for the past couple of years and we know the money will go a long way in supporting STEM activities for the children.”

The awards evening was sponsored by MAKE it Sunderland, Invest South Tyneside, Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK), Gateshead College, RTC North and the University of Sunderland.