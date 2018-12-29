School pupils wow crowds in special performance at Hartlepool's Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts

A new centre to help young people in Hartlepool and the region to realise their potential in the creative industries has welcomed Christmas in fine style.

Pupils from the town’s Barnard Grove and West View primary schools and St Hild’s School filled the Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts (CECA) with music in a Festival of Carols in front of an invited audience including parents and the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay.

Choir West View Primary School at the event.

Run by Hartlepool Borough Council and funded by Tees Valley Combined Authority, CECA in King Oswy Drive offers technical training with a particular focus on sound production, TV and film production, theatre and live events and digital media.

It boasts a wide range of state-of-the-art facilities including TV and sound recording studios, a 120-seat theatre, a media suite, meeting rooms and dance and rehearsal studios.

Among the courses already on offer are computer games design for students in years 10 and 11, which is delivered by Hartlepool Sixth Form College, and the Northern School of Art hosts Saturday clubs at the centre for 12-16 year olds.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Allan Barclay, said: “As well as being treated to a wonderful evening of festive music, this was also a great opportunity for us to showcase this fantastic new centre, which provides an inspiring and supportive platform for our young creative talent to grow and flourish.”

For more information about CECA – which is also available for commercial hire, call on 01429 284400, email ceca@hartlepool.gov.uk or visit the centre’s Facebook page.