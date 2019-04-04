Schools merger gets go-ahead which could save more than £60,000 a year

Plans to save more than £60,000 a year by merging two schools in Horden have been given the green light.

Under the scheme, which was approved by Durham County Council’s ruling cabinet, Cotsford Infants School is set to be shut down and pupils moved to the nearby Cotsford Junior School.

Olwyn Gunn, Durham County Council cabinet member for Children and Young People

The decision means the new set-up is due to come into force from September.

“The consultation raised only comments in support and the statutory notice received no further comments,” Coun Olwyn Gunn, cabinet member for children and young people, told the meeting, which was held at the Witham arts centre, in Barnard Castle.

“I feel safe to conclude that this proposal has been broadly recognised for the educational benefits it brings.

“This shows how the education provision in an area can be maintained, even in the face of dwindling pupil numbers and national funding.

“I regret to say that in these times, nothing that relies on government funding can be called secure, but the move to bring these schools together will create a more resilient environment.”

A report prepared for councillors said capacity at the junior school is expected to be at 54 per cent by 2023/24 and just 43 at the infant school.

Both schools currently have a combined capacity of 284 but had 174 pupils on the roll in February.

By moving all pupils into the current Cotsford Junior School site, in Third Street, it is hoped up to £63,000 a year could be saved.

However, the plans also include a budget of up to £30,000 for improvements to the Horden One Point building, which is next door to the junior school and would be used for reception classes.

If the changes are approved, plans are expected to be considered for a covered walkway from the hub to the school, as well as a ‘distinct area created for reception and early years outdoor learning at the hub’.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service