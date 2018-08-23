Students at academy pick up 70 top grade 9s

Students from The Academy at Shotton Hall are celebrating their achievement of picking up 70 grade 9s in their GCSE results.

Top performer at the Academy was Bridie Cahil who was delighted to gain seven grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Mia Robinson, Megan Watson, Bethany Ward and Leaona Smith

Other excellent results were awarded to Isabella Strong and Scott Spoors who each achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.

Students who managed to achieve a 9 are amongst the top 2-3% of grades awarded across the whole country.

Lesley Powell CBE, executive headteacher at The Academy at Shotton Hall said: “Once again, I am overwhelmed by the amazing grades our students have achieved which prove that, not only are Shotton Hall students polite, kind and resilient, but they are intelligent and hard-working.

"This attitude, alongside our brilliant, talented staff, who go above and beyond to help our students, has been key to their success. I wish all our students the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

Top performer Scott Spoors celebrates his GCSE results

Many children made excellent progress from their starting points with Joel Huntington, Faye Butterflied, Anna Giblin-Harrison, and Lewis Calvert making the most progress since starting in Year 7.

The results come in the first year of more challenging GCSEs across the curriculum that are now graded from 9 to 1.

Bridie Cahill picked up seven 9s

Josh Taylor celebrates

Jemma Byalt and Joshua Wilson