Students back call for 'people's vote' on final Brexit deal

Student leaders from five universities representing over 100,000 students across North East England are publicly calling for a "people's vote" on the final Brexit deal.

An Open Letter, coordinated by youth-led campaign group For our Future's Sake (FFS) has been signed by 122 elected student leaders from 60 students’ unions representing thousands of students across the length and breadth of the UK.

In the letter, elected student representatives from University of Durham, Northumbria University and Teesside University said: "The world is a different place to 2016.

"Promises made during the campaign have not been kept.”

Read more: 'Respect our votes' - readers react to Sunderland MP's call for second Brexit vote

This is the strongest joint collective action from students since opposition to the introduction of £9,000 tuition fees.

Megan Croll, President of University of Durham Students' Union, said: "The North East is one the regions with the most to lose out of Brexit, and young people in particular have legitimate concerns about their future prospects.

"I'm so proud to be backing this campaign for a People's Vote because the young people I represent deserve a say on the final terms of the deal - the world is a very different place to 2016 and we deserve a chance to say what we want our futures to look like."

Related content: The North East will lose out under any Brexit deal, says MP

Amanda Chetwynd Cowieson, Co-Director of For our Future's Sake, said: “The Campaign For our Future's Sake was created by students and young people, who have passed the point of frustration with the Government's complete lack of progress or success with the Brexit negotiations, and the Labour Party's inability to oppose them.

“Brexit is the biggest threat facing future generations, and we believe that a People's Vote on the terms of the deal will show that this is not the future that young people want.

"The youth are revolting.”