The schools that look set to be open on Monday as winter weather starts to thaw

A number of schools that closed when the 'beast from the east' battered the region have announced that they will be reopening on Monday.

The severe weather of the last week saw many schools in Hartlepool and the surrounding areas close for the safety of staff and students from Wednesday to Friday.

But as the weather looks to get milder, the following schools and colleges have confirmed that they plan to reopen on March 5:

Barnard Grove Primary School

Brougham Primary School

Clavering Primary School

Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

Kingsley Primary School

Rift House Primary School y

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

St Helen's Primary School

St Hild's Church of England School

St John Vianney RC Primary School (0 - 11)

West View Primary School