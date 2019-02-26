TV cameras follow gifted Hartlepool schoolboy for BBC documentary

A gifted Hartlepool schoolboy has been featured once again in a national TV programme.

Fifteen-year-old Kian Milburn was followed by a camera crew at High Tunstall College of Science and at home for Growing Up Gifted which aired on BBC Two.

The programme follows the lives of six teenagers from all over the country who have been identified as gifted by their school but who all live in low income homes.

Over three years, it follows their journey ending with them sitting their GCSEs.

Episode one, which aired this time last year, showed Kian’s talent for maths and his hopes to succeed.

The second episode focussed on his progress over the last year including standing for election as head boy.

Kian said on the show: “I want to enjoy my life but to do that I would have to succeed. If you fail you are done for because people don’t notice the people who failed of the north.

“My priority is just to get through to my GCSEs and just make as big an impact as possible.”

Kian lives on the Headland with his dad Gary who is a full time carer for his wife Angela who is disabled.

Once again the programme showed Kian being supported by his parents to succeed.

Gary said: “It sounds horrible saying it but he doesn’t want to be like his old man stuck here, and I don’t want him to be like his old man stuck in this position.

“Joe Bloggs down the street probably won’t give a monkeys but for me and my family it’s massive, it’s brilliant.”

Kian aimed to dispel people’s assumptions about him by applying for the coveted role of head boy.

He stood up in front of a large group of his classmates and spoke about why people should vote for him.

He did not win but at the end of year school awards Kian was appointed deputy house head boy by headteacher Mark Tiling.

Dad Gary said: “He’s done a lot of growing up in the last 18 months.

“I think now you are going to start seeing the proper Kian.”

The programme also featured Liam, an aspiring doctor from Newcastle, and London boy Jamarley who believes music is his route out of poverty.

Growing Up Gifted is made by Blast! Films and the final two programmes will air in 2020.

The episode featuring Kian is available on BBC iPlayer.