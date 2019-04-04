'We want to create a greater breadth of choice and opportunity': Hartlepool colleges join forces to nurture engineering experts of the future

Two colleges have joined forces to provide a pioneering course aimed at nurturing the region's top engineering students.

Hartlepool College of Further Education and English Martyrs Sixth Form College have produced a programme to provide the ultimate learning experience for engineering students.

The course will be a mix of high-level academic learning, quality hands-on training and experience working with some of the best engineering institutions in the North East.

When the project begins, students will be able to study for an A-level in maths in one of the best sixth form colleges in the region and undertake working placements with leading companies in the industry.

Stephen Hammond, headteacher of English Martyrs, said: "This is a great partnership that brings together two of the town's best colleges and utilises each of our specialities.

"Mathematics from English Martyrs and Hartlepool College of Further Education's speciality in engineering."

The initial partnership programme in engineering will be limited to 15 students who will need to meet the high academic expectations alongside entry tests and an initial interview before being successfully selected.

Mr Hammond added: "We'll be starting with a specific suite of courses which will allow students to blend academic and vocational qualifications which, at the moment, is a big gap in the market and can open many doors for students.

"This is just the start of our partnership and we will continue to look for opportunities to work together to provide excellent learning to the students within the town. We want to create a greater breadth of choice and opportunity for all learners in Hartlepool.

"Working in partnership with Hartlepool College of FE allows us to open up and combine our offerings so that students get the best of both when learning with us."

In a current table created by the Department of Education, Hartlepool College of Further Education was listed as the number one apprenticeship provider in the North of England and is shortlisted for both the UK Apprenticeship Award and Further Education College of the Year at the Educate North Awards 2019.

Darren Hankey, principal of Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: "The project aims to develop a unique offering which will see some of the best aspiring engineers in the town have the opportunity to receive the country's best technical knowledge.

"This is a great opportunity for learners to gain the highest academic and vocational qualification alongside real experience on an industry placement.

"I truly believe there is no better offer for students wanting to become engineers in this region.

"The academic achievement of pupils at English Martyrs is exceptionally high, as is the award-winning vocational achievements of students at Hartlepool College of FE.

"This means that as a team we can provide our learners with an exceptional learning environment."