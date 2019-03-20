Young hip hop artists from Hartlepool are set to wow crowds with the return of an annual championship

Crowds will be wowed with stand-out dance performances when the Hartlepool Hip Hop Championships return next month.

Crews from schools across the town will battle it out to take home the trophy with sharp routines and premier performances at the event on Tuesday, April 2, at the Borough Hall at 5.30pm.

Hip hop crews from Manor Community Academy, Dyke House Sports and Technology College, High Tunstall College of Science, English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College and Acklam Grange School in Middlesbrough have all signed up to compete in front of a panel of judges.

Attendees can also look forward to special guest performances from the elite Ruff Diamond Academy led by Zac Healey, and a crew from Catcote Academy.

Caroline Webb, Hartlepool Borough Council sports activator, said: “This is a stand-out competition in the Hartlepool events calendar, and the crews who take part raise the bar every single year.

“Students put so much time, effort and passion into their performances and it shines through. Tickets cost just £3, and we hope as many people as possible come along to support these fantastic young people and enjoy the evening of performances.”

Zac Healey, owner of Ruff Diamond Academy and coach of the school crews taking part, added: “There’s always a huge buzz around this annual event.

“Come and support these talented young dancers and see what the crews have in store - I can guarantee it’s a night you won’t want to miss.”

Tickets cost just £3 per adult and are free for under 5s.

Book in advance at www.destinationhartlepool.com, by phone on 01429 890000 or in person at Hartlepool Tourist Information Centre, Church Square, Hartlepool, TS24 7EQ. Refreshments will be available to purchase at the event.