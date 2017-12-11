Search

Eight flights cancelled at Newcastle Airport

Eight flights have been cancelled at Newcastle Airport today.
Eight flights have been cancelled at Newcastle Airport today.

Eight flights have been cancelled at Newcastle Airport today.

Departure flights affected are the KLM flight to Amsterdam from Newcastle at 1:25pm and the flight at 5:35pm .

The British Airways flight from Newcastle to London Heathrow at 12:05pm and at 2:25pm have also been cancelled.

Cancelled arrivals flights are the 9:15am flybe flight from Aberdeen to Newcastle.

The 11am British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Newcastle; the 12:40pm and the 4:45pm KLM flight from Amsterdam to Newcastle.