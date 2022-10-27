News you can trust since 1877
Eight people taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision in Hartlepool

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision in Shields Terrace in Hartlepool late on Wednesday night (October 26).

By Pamela Bilalova
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 11:45am

Paramedics and fire crews received reports of the incident at around 10.20pm.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent eight resources to the scene, including double crew ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), one specialist paramedic and one clinical team lead.

Two fire engines from Billingham and Hartlepool also attended and crews left the scene at 12.27am on Thursday (October 27).

The scene of the incident on Thursday morning./Photo: Frank Reid

Eight people were taken to hospital.

The ambulance service added: “Three patients were sent to North Tees Hospital and five were sent to James Cook Hospital."

Updates to follow.

Emergency Services were called to Shields Terrace late on Wednesday night./Photo: Frank Reid
The fire service has said seven people were taken to hospital by ambulance.
