Eight people taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision in Hartlepool
Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision in Shields Terrace in Hartlepool late on Wednesday night (October 26).
Paramedics and fire crews received reports of the incident at around 10.20pm.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent eight resources to the scene, including double crew ambulances, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), one specialist paramedic and one clinical team lead.
Two fire engines from Billingham and Hartlepool also attended and crews left the scene at 12.27am on Thursday (October 27).
Eight people were taken to hospital.
The ambulance service added: “Three patients were sent to North Tees Hospital and five were sent to James Cook Hospital."
Updates to follow.