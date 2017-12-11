Eight-vehicle collision closes southbound carriageway of A19

An eight-vehicle collision has closed the southbound carriageway of the A19.

The incident took place at 12:30pm today, Monday, December 11, on the southbound carriageway of the A19 at the A174, Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police are on scene and confirmed that the incident involved three heavy goods vehicles and five cars, but said no one has been injured.

The force is advising drivers to use the A174 slip road as an alternative route back to the A19 or to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Drivers are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.