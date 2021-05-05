Elderly man and teenage girl taken to hospital after crash in Hartlepool
An elderly man and a teenage girl were taken to hospital following a crash in Hartlepool.
Emergency services were called to Brierton Lane, at the junction with the A689 Stockton Road, at around 7pm on Tuesday, May 4, following a collision between a grey Mercedes GLA 200 and a white Peugeot 208.
The elderly Mercedes driver, who was in his 80s, and a 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger from the Peugeot, were taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.
The man remained in hospital overnight for observation while the girl was released from the hospital.
Cleveland Police are now appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage following the incident to contact the force.
They are asked to contact PC Leslie Thompson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 071157.