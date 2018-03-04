Elderly man followed and threatened with knife as car is stolen in robbery

A pensioner was followed to his home before a robber forced his way in and threatened him with a knife.

The keys to the man's car were then taken and the vehicle stolen.

Detectives want to trace these three men as part of their investigation into the attack.

The attack happened at 1.10pm yesteday in Shotton Road in Horden.

Detectives have released a video of three men they would like to speak to as part of inquiries.

A 23-year-old man from Chester-le-Street has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number DHM-03032018-0200.