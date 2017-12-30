Elderly man left 'traumatised' after beloved 'Tiny Tim' dog dies following attack

A pensioner says he has been left distraught after his dog died when it was mauled while on a walk in the park.

The family of the man have spoken out in the wake of the incident, which they say happened just a short distance away from his home in Seaton Carew on Thursday.

The dog had been taken out for one of his regular walks when the incident happened.

They say Chihuahua Tiny Tim, who was around nine-years-old, was attacked by a dog.

Dr. Gwendolynn Heley, from Durham, is the daughter-in-law of the man, who has asked not to be named, and his wife, who is unwell.

She said Tiny Tim was mauled by the other dog.

"The elderly man desperately kicked and cried trying to get the attacking dog off," she added.

"It was to no avail.

"The old man picked up his fatally injured little dog.

"The family rushed it to a vet, but Tiny Tim was dead."

She said her father-in-law had been left traumatised after hearing his much-loved dog cry and scream during the incident.

Dr Heley said the death of Tiny Tim has been reported to Cleveland Police and officers had asked the owner of the other dog involved to keep it in a cage and suggested they pay the bill for disposing of the Chihuahua's body.

She added: "The elderly man is deeply traumatised, as he witnessed the ferocious fatal attack and was powerless to help his screaming little dog.

"Like so many ordinary, law-abiding people, especially the older members of our society, he built his quiet life around the care and love of his darling Tiny Tim."

Cleveland Police could not be reached for comment.