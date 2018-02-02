Elderly woman dies after Hartlepool road accident

An elderly woman has died after suffering serious injuries in a road accident in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm last Saturday, January 27, when the 79-year-old woman hit by a Ford Focus car as she crossed Marlowe Road opposite the Catholic Club

The woman was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries and Cleveland Police have confirmed that she has sadly died, today, Friday, February 2.

A spokesman for the force said their thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Anyone who saw the woman or the vehicle in the moments before the collision, or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Neil Armstrong of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit using the 101 number. Please quote event 15956.