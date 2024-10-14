Cleveland Police issue appeal after 79-year-old man dies in collision with BMW on Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 79-year-old man has died after a road traffic collision in Hartlepool on Sunday night.

It happened on Belle Vue Way near the junction of Thomlinson Road at 11pm on Sunday, October 13.

Police say the 79-year-old man, who has not been named, was walking near the junction when he was in collision with a blue BMW 335D travelling on the A689 towards the Stag and Monkey roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant footage, including the BMW prior to the collision, to contact them.

The A689 Belle Vue Way looking in the direction of Brenda Road. Picture by FRANK REIDThe A689 Belle Vue Way looking in the direction of Brenda Road. Picture by FRANK REID
The A689 Belle Vue Way looking in the direction of Brenda Road. Picture by FRANK REID
Read More
Man taken to hospital following crash on Hartlepool’s A689

Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Enquiries into the collision are continuing.

"A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and he will be questioned.”

"In the meantime we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.”

Contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 196888.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice