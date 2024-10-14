Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 79-year-old man has died after a road traffic collision in Hartlepool on Sunday night.

It happened on Belle Vue Way near the junction of Thomlinson Road at 11pm on Sunday, October 13.

Police say the 79-year-old man, who has not been named, was walking near the junction when he was in collision with a blue BMW 335D travelling on the A689 towards the Stag and Monkey roundabout.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant footage, including the BMW prior to the collision, to contact them.

The A689 Belle Vue Way looking in the direction of Brenda Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Enquiries into the collision are continuing.

"A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and he will be questioned.”

"In the meantime we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.”

Contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref 196888.