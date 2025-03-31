Cleveland Police issue appeal after woman, 77, hurt in Hartlepool collision with Fiat van

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a van in Hartlepool town centre.

Police were called to York Road just after 10.25pm on Sunday, March 30, after the woman was struck by a red Fiat Ducato while crossing the road.

The van is said to have been travelling past Victoria Road towards Middleton Road when the incident occurred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The injured woman was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital where she received treatment for a fractured hip, fractured leg and a head injury.

The collision happened close to the junction of York Road and Victoria Road, Hartlepool.The collision happened close to the junction of York Road and Victoria Road, Hartlepool.
The collision happened close to the junction of York Road and Victoria Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said: “We would appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and who may have seen the pedestrian or the incident itself to contact us.”

More news: Raby Road robberies happen within minutes of each other

Anyone with doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV which captures the pedestrian crossing the road or the collision is also asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101 quoting reference 055678.

Related topics:Cleveland PoliceHartlepoolPoliceMiddlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice