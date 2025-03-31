Cleveland Police issue appeal after woman, 77, hurt in Hartlepool collision with Fiat van
Police were called to York Road just after 10.25pm on Sunday, March 30, after the woman was struck by a red Fiat Ducato while crossing the road.
The van is said to have been travelling past Victoria Road towards Middleton Road when the incident occurred.
The injured woman was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital where she received treatment for a fractured hip, fractured leg and a head injury.
Cleveland Police said: “We would appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and who may have seen the pedestrian or the incident itself to contact us.”
Anyone with doorbell, dashcam or private CCTV which captures the pedestrian crossing the road or the collision is also asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101 quoting reference 055678.
