Cleveland Police make witness appeal after 10-year-old boy is injured in Hartlepool collision

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
A 10-year-old boy has suffered a broken ankle following a collision in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police is appealing for any information and footage of the incident involving a white Landrover Defender in Frederic Street on Friday, October 18.

The collision happened at around 4.55pm and the injured boy was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage, can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting the reference number 199987.

Footage can also be uploaded directly to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-boy-injured-in-collision-in-hartlepool

Related topics:Cleveland PoliceHartlepoolDefenderCCTV

