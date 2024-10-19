Cleveland Police make witness appeal after 10-year-old boy is injured in Hartlepool collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cleveland Police is appealing for any information and footage of the incident involving a white Landrover Defender in Frederic Street on Friday, October 18.
The collision happened at around 4.55pm and the injured boy was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage, can contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting the reference number 199987.
Footage can also be uploaded directly to: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-boy-injured-in-collision-in-hartlepool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.