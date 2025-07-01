Coastal rescue teams attended three incidents on Monday night in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were first paged by Humber Coastguard alongside Hartlepool RNLI and Seaham Coastguard to reports of a child in danger on the outfall pipe on North Sands at around 7.30pm on June 30.

Luckily, upon arrival the child had made their way back ashore with the aid of a friend.

While heading to the incident, a team member was approached by a member of the public reporting an unconscious person on the concrete path next to the beach.

Hartlepool Coastguard Team said: “Team members administered first aid along with two crew members from Hartlepool RNLI who had swam ashore to provide oxygen while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.”

Around the same time, another call came in of a person the wrong side of railings at Hartlepool Marina.

Seaham Coastguard provided safety cover with Cleveland Police and Hartlepool RNLI.

All three calls were safely concluded and team members stood down.