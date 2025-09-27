At around 2.15pm on Saturday, September 27, police pursued what is believed to have been a stolen Vauxhall Corsa from Raby Road, in Hartlepool, to Marsh House Lane, in Greatham.

A dog has sadly died and two teenagers have been taken to hospital following a police pursuit earlier this afternoon.

The car, which reportedly had a number of occupants inside, then crashed into a derelict farm building on Marsh House Lane.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Unfortunately, the Corsa collided with a dog belonging to a member of the public during the incident, which has died from its injuries.

"Our sincere condolences go to the owners of the dog.”

Two boys aged 14 and 16 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The 16-year-old suffered a suspected broken arm and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees. The 14-year-old suffered back pain and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Cleveland Police added: “Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the collision and in order to identify others who may have been in the Vauxhall Corsa at the time.

“A referral is being made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory in these circumstances.”