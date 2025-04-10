Forensics teams conclude initial investigation into human bones found at Hartlepool's Biffa recycling plant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to the Biffa recycling plant, at Tofts Farm Industrial Estate, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, at 11.40am on Sunday, March 30, after staff found a number of bones on site.
Following an examination by specialists, the remains were confirmed to be human and a police investigation into their origin began.
Detectives have now concluded their initial inquiry at the recycling plant but Cleveland Police can confirm that “the investigation as a whole is still ongoing”.
Police admit this case is “extremely complex and sensitive due to the circumstances in which the remains have been found” and that identifying the remains “will take a considerable amount of time”.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said after the inquiry was launched: “There are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains and to establish the circumstances surrounding how they came to be at the recycling plant.
“I understand how concerning this will be for those living within our community and the wider public.
"I know there will be families who have missing loved ones and are worried about the remains, and I want to reassure you that if any relevant information comes to light, we will be in touch.”
Anyone with any concerns is asked to speak to an officer or to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 055293.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.