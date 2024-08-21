Motorists advised to avoid Hartlepool industrial estate following fire

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:53 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have been advised to avoid one of the town’s industrial estates after a fire broke out earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 21, at Tofts Road West, in Hartlepool.

Three fire engines from Billingham and Stockton arrived at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade are currently in attendance at an incident at Tofts Road West, Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines in attendance from Billingham and Stockton.

"Please avoid the area if possible.”

We will bring you more on this story as we get further information.

Related topics:MotoristsHartlepoolBillingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.