Motorists advised to avoid Hartlepool industrial estate following fire
Motorists have been advised to avoid one of the town’s industrial estates after a fire broke out earlier this afternoon.
The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 21, at Tofts Road West, in Hartlepool.
Three fire engines from Billingham and Stockton arrived at the scene.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade are currently in attendance at an incident at Tofts Road West, Hartlepool.
"Please avoid the area if possible.”
We will bring you more on this story as we get further information.
