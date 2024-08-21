Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been advised to avoid one of the town’s industrial estates after a fire broke out earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 21, at Tofts Road West, in Hartlepool.

Three fire engines from Billingham and Stockton arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade are currently in attendance at an incident at Tofts Road West, Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines in attendance from Billingham and Stockton.

"Please avoid the area if possible.”

We will bring you more on this story as we get further information.