Police appeal for information following crash in Hartlepool involving police car

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Oct 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 12:43 BST
Police are appealing for information following a crash in Hartlepool involving a police car and Vauxhall Corsa.

The collision happened on York Road at the junction with Victoria Road, on Sunday, October 27, at around 2.15pm.

It involved a marked police vehicle that was travelling with blue lights and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed shortly after 2.40pm and the vehicles were moved from the scene at 3.15pm.

Police are appealing for information following a crash in Hartlepool involving a police car and Vauxhall Corsa on Sunday, October 27.Police are appealing for information following a crash in Hartlepool involving a police car and Vauxhall Corsa on Sunday, October 27.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A woman and a man in the Vauxhall Corsa were treated by paramedics and taken to North Tees General Hospital by ambulance.

“Officers are appealing for information, CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

“If you witnessed the collision take place, or have footage that could assist officers with their investigation, please contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 206076.”

