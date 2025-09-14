Suspect, 44, arrested on suspicion of assault and arson after armed police incident in Hartlepool's Baden Street

By Mark Payne
Published 14th Sep 2025, 15:18 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences after armed police attended Baden Street in Hartlepool on Saturday night.

The 44-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault, affray and arson with intent to endanger life.

He remained in custody being questioned on today (Sunday).

It follows an incident and large police presence in Baden Street, off Elwick Road, from around 7pm on Saturday, September 13.

The suspect was being questioned on Sunday.

A photo shared on social media appeared to show armed officers in the street.

Cleveland Police said they received a report shortly before 7.10pm that a man armed with a bladed weapon had entered an address and assaulted two people.

The force stated: “Officers safely escorted a number of occupants out of the house while others continued to deal with the ongoing incident.

“At 8.55pm a small fire started inside the address however when armed officers forced entry to the property it was out.”

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

