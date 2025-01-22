Shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, January 22, emergency services were called to an incident on Owton Manor Lane involving a pedestrian and a bike.

A bike rider has been arrested on suspicion of a range of alleged offences after a teenage girl was rushed to hospital following a collision.

Shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, January 22, emergency services were called to an incident at the junction of Maxwell Road and Owton Manor Lane, in Hartlepool, involving the pedestrian and an electric bike.

The female was taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to Maxwell Road, in Hartlepool, at around 2.45pm on Wednesday, January 22, following a collision involving a Talaria electric bike and a female pedestrian.

“The teenage girl was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The male driver of the bike was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving and other driving offences."

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.41pm this afternoon to a road traffic incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the junction of Maxwell Road and Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a specialist paramedic and were supported by the medical car from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was taken to James Cook with a doctor on board.”

Cleveland Police added: “Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 012388.”