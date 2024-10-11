Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People from across Hartlepool are rallying together to raise money for a family who have been forced to flee their home after a car ploughed into their living room.

Louise Ryan, from Hartlepool, set up a go fund me page in response to the incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, October 11.

It is already close to its £5,000 target less than a day after it was set up.

Officers arrived at the home in Eskdale Road, in Hartlepool, at around 12.40am after reports that a car had crashed into the living room of a house.

Louise and Gemma Marshall, who was forced to flee her home, both attended Brierton Comprehensive School, in Brierton Lane, Hartlepool, although Louise was two years younger.

Louise said: “You cannot imagine waking up during the night to that.”

She added: “They left with just the clothes on their back. They can’t go back because it’s structurally unsafe.”

Since the incident, a number of people on social media have offered to help Gemma and her two daughters.

Louise said: “When you are a mother yourself, it just speaks to you.”

Unfortunately Gemma does not have home insurance so donations received will go directly to the family to help pay for accommodation, essentials and anything else they may need to help “rebuild their family home” and “resume some normality” in time for Christmas.

In a statement on the go fund me page, Louise said: “Please donate anything you can to help get Gemma and her girls home.

"It’s coming up to Christmas and they need their own roof over their heads.”

After the total raised soon exceed £4,500, Louise added: “The generosity of the people in Hartlepool never fails to amaze in a time of need.”

Donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-gemma-and-her-family-go-home?cdn-cache=0.