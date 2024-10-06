Video: Hartlepool roads remain closed as 999 services deal with aftermath of derelict Odeon cinema fire

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Oct 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 11:17 BST
Main roads remain closed as emergency services deal with the aftermath of a serious fire at a derelict cinema.

Five fire crews rushed to the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, at around 11.05am on Saturday, October 5, after flames erupted from the roof of the building.

Stretches of York Road, Raby Road and Hart Lane were shut with Cleveland Fire Brigade urging people to “avoid the area if you can”.

While the blaze appears to have been contained overnight, firefighters remain at the scene on Sunday morning with road closures still in operation in the surrounding area.

Water is still cooling down the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, on Sunday, October 6, following a fire late on October 5. Picture by FRANK REIDWater is still cooling down the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, on Sunday, October 6, following a fire late on October 5. Picture by FRANK REID
Water is still cooling down the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, on Sunday, October 6, following a fire late on October 5. Picture by FRANK REID

A cause of the fire has still to be revealed and both Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police have been contacted for further comment.

The 1930s Grade II Listed building closed as a cinema in 1981 and after subsequent uses, including as a night club, it has remained empty since around the turn of the century.

The privately-owned premises are on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of problematic sites to tackle across town.

But the authority has admitted that demolishing the building would be a “hugely complex process” because of its listed building status.

Flames can be seen above Hartlepool's former Odeon cinema in the top-left corner of the picture.Flames can be seen above Hartlepool's former Odeon cinema in the top-left corner of the picture.
Flames can be seen above Hartlepool's former Odeon cinema in the top-left corner of the picture.

Last year the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) announced plans to transform the site into a “community park”.

