Woman in critical condition following serious crash on B1281 between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden
A woman sustained life threatening injuries following a crash.
The one-vehicle incident happened shortly before midday on Wednesday, August 28, on the B1281 between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden, in East Durham.
The road was closed by the police for more than six hours while they dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said on Thursday: “The woman was taken to James Cook Hospital with life threatening injuries. She remains there.
“The road was open from around 6.30pm last night.”
