Woman in critical condition following serious crash on B1281 between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman sustained life threatening injuries following a crash.

The one-vehicle incident happened shortly before midday on Wednesday, August 28, on the B1281 between Blackhall Colliery and Castle Eden, in East Durham.

The road was closed by the police for more than six hours while they dealt with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said on Thursday: “The woman was taken to James Cook Hospital with life threatening injuries. She remains there.

“The road was open from around 6.30pm last night.”

Related topics:East Durham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.