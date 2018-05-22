Emergency meeting called amid rising crime concerns on Hartlepool estate

A Hartlepool councillor has called an emergency meeting after reports of rising crime and anti-social behaviour on a town estate including a stabbing.

Councillor Mike McLaughlin is inviting residents of Burbank, police, council and housing chiefs to the meeting tomorrow night.

Coun McLaughlin says he is alarmed at recent reports of crime adding: “Our community should not be held hostage to crime, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour.”

Incidents include a 27-year-old man who suffered stab wounds in Spurn Walk on May 9. He was taken to James Cook University hospital for treatment.

Police say his injuries were not life threatening and inquiries are ongoing.

Coun McLaughlin added: “I want to tackle this head on, I want the police and the anti-social behaviour teams to understand the fear and anger at the current situation and hear directly from Burbank residents.”

The meeting takes place tomorrow at Burbank Community Centre, Burbank Street starting at 5pm.

Representatives from police and the anti-social behaviour team at Hartlepool Borough Council are due to be there. Housing associations have also been invited.

Chief Inspector Nigel Burnell, from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said reported crime and anti-social behaviour in the area is relatively low.

He added: “Where residents are concerned about crime and anti-social behaviour in their area, it is important that we engage with them and the local community to improve intelligence and ensure that incidents are being fully reported.

“The new Community Safety Team based at Hartlepool Police Station brings together Police, Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland Fire Brigade under one roof to ensure close working relationships, to improve information flow and appoint the most appropriate lead agency to the issues identified. “Representatives from the team will be attending the meeting to pay attention to concerns to help build stronger, safer neighbourhoods in Hartlepool.”