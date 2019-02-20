Emergency services are dealing with a serious road accident

Fire crews and air ambulance are on the scene of a serious road accident in East Durham.

Three crews are currently using specialised cutting equipment to release a man and a woman who are trapped in one of the vehicles.

A serious accident has happened in Station Town.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the B1280 in Station Town where the accident involving two vehicles has happened and the road is closed in both directions.

A spokeswoman for Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 11.10am to the scene by police following the crash.

Police and ambulance services are also on the scene.