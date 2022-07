Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Harbour Walk, The Marina in Hartlepool shortly before 6pm today, July 10 following a road traffic collision.

The fire service has confirmed that other emergency services also attended the scene and has asked members of the public to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade are dealing with a road traffic collision with other emergency services at Harbour Walk, The Marina, Hartlepool. Please avoid the area.”