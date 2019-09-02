Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash on A19 near Sheraton
A crash took place involving two vehicles and one person is reported to have been injured.
Fire and ambulance services were called to deal with a crash involving two-vehicles on A19.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue were alerted to a crash involving the vehicles on the A19 southbound approaching the A179 Sheraton turn-off. Crews were called at around 2.20pm on Monday, September 2.
Two appliances from Stranton Fire Station were sent to the scene as one lane was closed.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
During this time, some traffic began to build in the area.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “The fire brigade made vehicles safe and assisted the ambulance with a casualty.”
The incident was quickly dealt with by emergency services and at 3.38pm, Highways England reported that the road was made clear and lane one had been re-opened.