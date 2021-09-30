Emergency services called after a three-vehicle collision on the A19 near Hartlepool

Motorists were warned of “heavy” rush-hour traffic on the A19 following a three-vehicle collision.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:20 am
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:20 am

Highways officers were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway at Dalton Piercy, near Hartlepool, just before 8am on Thursday, September 30.

Cleveland Police have said that nobody was injured and the road is now clear.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the southbound A19 at 7.43am today.

"No persons were injured. The road is now clear.”

