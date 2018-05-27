Emergency services called after body of woman found in Hartlepool

Emergency services were called to Seaton Carew this morning where the body of a woman was found.

The air ambulance and paramedics were called to premises at The Front in Seaton Carew shortly after 11.10am this morning.

However, the woman in her 40s was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were also in attendance, but there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Cleveland Police were unavailable to comment, but it is believed the woman was found in accommodation above Allsorts shop.