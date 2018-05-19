Emergency services called out after concerns for woman on Hartlepool pier

Emergency services helped a despondent woman down from Steetley pier in Hartlepool early this morning.

They were called to the pier at around 6.30am today and the person was brought down from the pier by the emergency services at 8.30am.

Hartlepool RNLI were dispatched by the coastguard and launched its volunteer inshore lifeboat crew to assist just before 7am.

The lifeboat stood by as emergency services dealt with the situation and returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station where it was made ready for service again by 9am.

The Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We arrived on scene along with Senior Coastal Operations Officer S5C and Seaham Coastguard Rescue Team.

"We had two water rescue teams equipped ready for deployment if needed.

"Other partner agencies included North East Ambulance, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Hartlepool RNLI, Cleveland Police and HART.

"The female was taken into police care."